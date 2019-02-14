Wiley Shares Summer Smash 'My One'

Wiley has shared his new summer smash 'My One' - tune in now.

Wiley and summertime just seem to go together. The grime godfather has scored some smash hits in the summer months, not least his number one smash 'Holiday'.

New single 'My One' is a pristine club burner, an epic, arena-sized release with a glittering guest cast.

Tory Lanez, Kranium, and Dappy unite on the new single, while adds a little dancehall spice to Wiley's UK-centric mixture.

Tune in now.

