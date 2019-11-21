Wiley Sends For Stormzy On 'Eediyat Skengman'

Wiley has sent for Stormzy on new song 'Eediyat Skengman'.

The relationship between the two splintered around New Year, resulting in a Twitter beef.

Social media barbs saw neither pull their punches, with Stormzy labeling Wiley a "crackhead".

New song 'Eediyat Skengman' is Wiley's comeback, a brutal send that is rooted in a classic, crunching, intense grime sound.

He launches into attack by saying: "We don't care about your numbers..."

Tune in now.

