Wiley Lays Into Ed Sheeran's New Stormzy Collaboration

"Ed your a pagan and you know what I'm saying is right..."
Robin Murray
News
25 · 08 · 2019

Wiley doesn't hold back on his thoughts.

The grime legend is prone to often splenetic outbursts, but that's also a big part of why we love him.

Spotting the release of Ed Sheeran's new remix of 'Take Me Back To London' has decided to dive into the comments on Stormzy's Instagram.

Laughing at Ed Sheeran's seeming co-option of grime, Wiley's comments sparked a defense from Stormzy, who said Ed has been on grime "from early".

To be fair, he actually has - but that didn't stop Wiley who simply wouldn't let it go.

At one point he branded the pop colossus a "pagan" and said: "You know what I'm saying it right..."

Right or not, it's certainly entertaining. Here's the receipts.

Finally, we can't post this without a counter argument - as Plastician points out, he did things the hard way.

