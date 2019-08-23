Wiley Lays Into Ed Sheeran's New Stormzy Collaboration

Wiley doesn't hold back on his thoughts.

The grime legend is prone to often splenetic outbursts, but that's also a big part of why we love him.

Spotting the release of Ed Sheeran's new remix of 'Take Me Back To London' has decided to dive into the comments on Stormzy's Instagram.

Laughing at Ed Sheeran's seeming co-option of grime, Wiley's comments sparked a defense from Stormzy, who said Ed has been on grime "from early".

To be fair, he actually has - but that didn't stop Wiley who simply wouldn't let it go.

At one point he branded the pop colossus a "pagan" and said: "You know what I'm saying it right..."

Right or not, it's certainly entertaining. Here's the receipts.

I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG. Wiley is fuckin joke, he is moving like a jealous ex on stormzys pic. What a guy pic.twitter.com/JeRKjza7t8 — cleopatra (@cleocoates) August 24, 2019

Finally, we can't post this without a counter argument - as Plastician points out, he did things the hard way.

I once played right after Ed Sheeran in room 2 at Fabric.



He’s done the underground way before anyone knew who he was trust me. — Plastician (@Plastician) August 24, 2019