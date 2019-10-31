Wiley Hints At New Stormzy Diss Track

Wiley has dropped a new hint of another Stormzy diss track.

The grime godfather took issue with the Croydon don, dropping a full diss track in the opening hours of 2020.

Stormzy responded with cold drill cut 'Disappointed', but Wiley seems to want to open a second round.

Posting on social media, Wiley says he'll drop a new track - and video - when he reaches 500,000 followers.

Here's the latest preview.

When I’ve got 500k followers I will drop this video — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 7, 2020

