Wiley has launched his own podcast.

The grime godfather is back, with a new album set to land in the opening quarter of 2020.

Always outspoken - check out his recent takedown of Ed Sheeran, for example - Wiley has decided to launch his own podcast.

It'll no doubt be completely uncensored, and is billed as "the podcast with absolutely no chill at all..."

Stay connected with the podcast HERE and check out a preview below.

Finally, Wiley has shared a new remix of 'Givenchy Bag' by Redlight.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.