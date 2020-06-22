Wiley Has Dropped New Album 'Boasty Gang'

Wiley has shared new album 'Boasty Gang'.

The grime pioneer shared his album 'The Godfather III' a matter of weeks ago, presaging the release with news of his imminent retirement.

He's not quite ready to bring down the final curtain yet , seemingly, with Wiley sharing yet another album.

Online now, 'Boasty Gang' features 19 tracks including his all-star smash 'Boasty'.

Is this the project he said was buried by record label red tape? Or something totally different?

Let's dive in...

