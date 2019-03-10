Wiley Drops New Single 'Givenchy Bag'

Wiley has shared his new single 'Givenchy Bag' - tune in now.

The godfather of grime has been busy courting controversy of late, even walking around London in an Ed Sheeran mask.

The reason? Well, he might well have a point about those benefiting from grime without truly investing in the scene, but he's also got a new album to promote.

Slated for January - we'll see if it lands then, though - the record is trailed by all-star new single 'Givenchy Bag'.

It's a glossy return, with the pared down beat shimmering amid Wiley's romantic bars.

He's got company, too, with Nafe Smallz, Chip, and the force that is Future on hand to lend support.

Tune in now.

