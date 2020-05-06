Wiley Drops New Album 'The Godfather 3'

Wiley has surprised fans by releasing his new album 'The Godfather 3'.

It's been a turbulent 12 months for the grime kingpin, embarking on a high profile spat with Stormzy.

New album 'The Godfather 3' has been delayed, and - according to a new Guardian profile - it could be his last.

Set to be released later this month, he's done the unexpected thing and rush released it.

So, find 'Godfather 3' below.

