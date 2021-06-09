Wiley Charged With Burglary And Assault

Grime figure Wiley has been charged with burglary and assault following an incident in East London.

The rapper and producer - real name Richard Cowie - is alleged to have broken into kickboxer Ali Jacko’s house, before a physical alteration occurred.

Wiley is alleged to have kicked Jacko while he was relaxing with friends, and as the row escalated a friend of Mr Jacko called the police.

The Sun reports that the Met Police charged Wiley following the incident on August 28th, and he will appear appear at London’s Thames magistrates’ court next Monday (September 13th).

Police told The Sun: “Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, of Tower Hamlets, has been charged with assault by beating and burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage. The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury.”

According to NME , Wiley had been using Ali Jacko's studio before the pandemic.

Wiley's career has been in a tailspin after making a series of anti-semitic rants online - he is currently banned from most social media platforms.

