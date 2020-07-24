Wiley Called Out For Anti-Semitic Comments

He's going on a Twitter rant...
24 · 07 · 2020

Wiley is being called out for anti-semitic comments online.

The grime legend has delivered two albums in 2020, showing two distinct sides to his art.

Alongside this, he's also beefed with other UK rap legends, and shown the other, rather more controversial, aspect of his personality.

As we type this, Wiley is continuing an hour-long rant about Israel and the Jewish community on Twitter.

It's not certain what sparked it, but it seems to be linked to the rapper's displeasure in the UK music industry.

After being called out on this, Wiley then doubled down - he dismissed the Israeli right to a homeland, and utilised anti-semitic tropes.

As the row deepened, Wiley seemed to answer some of the online critics directly:

It's sad to see. We've covered Wiley's music for years now, and often given him the benefit of the doubt during his controversies, but anti-semitism isn't something that can ever be swept under the carpet.

