Wiley Apologises To Skepta

After the two sparred last year...
Robin Murray
News
15 · 07 · 2019

Wiley seems to be in a conciliatory mood.

After sending an olive branch to Dizzee Rascal, the grime godfather has now apologised to Skepta.

The BBK star linked with Dizzee Rascal last year, and this seemed to spark something inside Wiley.

The two recorded diss tracks, but Wiley now seems eager to move forwards.

He writes:

Wiley
