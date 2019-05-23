Wiley Apologises To Skepta

Wiley seems to be in a conciliatory mood.

After sending an olive branch to Dizzee Rascal, the grime godfather has now apologised to Skepta.

The BBK star linked with Dizzee Rascal last year, and this seemed to spark something inside Wiley.

The two recorded diss tracks, but Wiley now seems eager to move forwards.

He writes:

I don’t hate you @Skepta you are my brother I was just upset.2 of my brothers working together and neither 1 wanted to work or speak to me.Hurts pal.I don’t blame jammer either I blame myself Cos I’m a leader not a crew member. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) July 15, 2019

I am a leader and I learnt how to lead by following. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) July 15, 2019

Anyway @Skepta Big Up Ya Chest You made it a family business #Ratings for your family too but now I gotta take care of my own family. — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) July 15, 2019

Now back to my studio to do more ideas #LetsGo — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) July 15, 2019

