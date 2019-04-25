Wiley Announces Final Release Date For 'Godfather 3'

Wiley has confirmed the final release date for his solo album 'Godfather 3'.

The rapper has opened 2019 with a flourish, sparring with Skepta and beefing with Drake.

Earning international headlines for labelling the Canadian icon a "bumbahole" the Bow E3 legend has now firmed up details of his new album.

'Godfather 3' lands on September 13th, with Wiley also sharing the final artwork on Instagram.

