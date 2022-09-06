Wilder Maker's 'Letter Of Apology' Is A Wicked Indie Jammer

Brooklyn outfit Wilder Maker have shared new single 'Letter Of Apology'.

The song has been part of their live set for a while now, but Wilder Maker found they couldn't quite get the tension right on record.

Focussing on their incoming album, something clicked into the place - the correct mixture of light and shade, focus and release.

Online now, 'Letter Of Apology' is a pointed indie rock jammer, reminiscent of Guided By Voices in its twisting, turning unpredictability.

Gabriel Birnbaum takes the vocal, singing:

“Sorry that I told your sister’s boyfriend that he was history’s greatest monster / I got up on a chair and announced to the party that we were all living in a fiction.”

"'Letter'" is a hooky pop song about apocalyptic depression," he explains. "It’s been a part of the live set for years but it took us a while to get that manic edge it needs on record. I remember bringing a pile of songs I’d lost perspective on over to Katie’s apartment to see if they were any good, and as soon as we started singing the chorus on this one together it felt electric. She didn’t want to play the guitar solo at first, but we persuaded her eventually, and she kills it.”

Tune in now.

Wilder Maker will release new album 'Male Models' on July 29th.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

- - -