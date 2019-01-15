Wild Nothing Shares Glossy New Gem 'Blue Wings'

Wild Nothing has shared glossy new gem 'Blue Wings' - tune in now.

The American artist returned last year with recent album 'Indigo', a strong full length that matched an 80s sheen to his gossamer indie pop.

Sessions were extremely productive, with Wild Nothing now able to share brand new song 'Blue Wings'.

Blissfully melodic, the evident aural beauty is set against one of his most personal lyric sheets, a highly bittersweet confection.

"There were a number of songs that were kicking when I was finishing 'Indigo' and ‘Blue Wings’ was very nearly included. I had sent the album off to mastering, but the song didn't sit right with me and I decided, at the last possible moment, to leave it off the album."

"It's intentionally a very bittersweet sounding song. I asked Ben Talmi who did the string arrangements on ‘Shadow’ to help out with this very simple dissonant string part I was hearing in my head which is now my favourite element in the track. It's a song about walking through to the other side of crippling self-doubt with the help of someone you love. It's a reminder to myself not to let things spiral, hard as it may be at times."

Tune in now.

Catch Wild Nothing at the following shows:

February

11 Manchester Gorilla

12 Birmingham Mama Roux’s

13 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

14 Glasgow Stereo

16 Dublin Button Factory

18 London Village Underground

19 Brighton Komedia

