Wild Nothing Share Beautiful New Song 'Shallow Water'

Wild Nothing has shared new song 'Shallow Water' - tune in now.

The American songwriter has been through numerous phases in his work, continually absorbing these influences, processing them, and moving ahead.

New album 'Indigo' arrives on August 31st, and it's one of the most straight-forwardly beautiful releases in his catalogue to date.

New song 'Shallow Water' is the perfect example of this, with the heart-on-sleeve lyric matches to gossamer electronics and a tender vocal.

“‘Shallow Water’ is a song for and about my wife,” says Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum. “It can be hard to write songs about being in love that don't come across as trite but it's equally as hard to care about being trite when you are in love. To put it simply, it's a song about finally arriving in the place you were meant to.”

A touching return, it's redolent of the confidence running through Wild Nothing's work.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Cara Robbins

