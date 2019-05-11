Wild Nothing Returns With 'Foyer'

Wild Nothing have shared new single 'Foyer' - tune in now.

The Jack Tatum led project released their album 'Indigo' in 2018, working alongside producer Jorge Elbrecht.

Material recorded during those sessions will be collated on a new EP, with 'Laughing Gas' incoming.

Out shortly, the EP is led by ambitious seven minute single 'Foyer', a bubbling, Krautrock leaning piece of expansive synth pop.

Bold in scope and ambition, it revolves around that irresistibly funky bassline and those gorgeous production elements.

Tune in now.

