Wild Front Share Dreamy New Single 'Make You Feel'

Wild Front are in a continual state of tumult.

Forever changing, the four-piece are constantly absorbing fresh ideas, constantly re-assessing where they are.

Setting out on tour next month, the band are ready to share dreamy new indie burner 'Make You Feel'.

Co-written by Alfie Jackson of The Holloways and produced by Fred Cox, it's an instantly infectious piece of guitar pop which nails that late summer feeling.

Blessed with that soaring chorus, 'Make You Feel' is a real charmer. Wild Front explain...

"Lyrically, ‘Make You Feel’ deals with the issues faced in relationships in times where you unintentionally shut people off because of your own personal issues. Sometimes you have a lot to work on in your own life, and it can be so easy to neglect the people closest to you, and it can often feel like in those moments that you are not ready for a relationship. It’s the moment you recognise the way you’ve treated the person you’re with. The song is a cry from a place of guilt and insecurity."

Tune in now.

Catch Wild Front at the following shows:

October

4 Liverpool Arts Club

5 Newcastle Think Tank

10 Brighton Hope & Ruin

11 London Camden Assembly

19 Southampton Engine Rooms

