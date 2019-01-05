Wild Front Hit The Accelerator On 'Confetti'

Everything is falling into place for Wild Front.

The four-piece are set to play a flurry of live shows this month, supporting Blaenavon and heading to Brighton's Great Escape.

New EP 'All The Things I Cared For But Ignored' is incoming, and it's a bold, bright introduction, potent indie rock honed at those sweat-ridden shows.

'Confetti' comes out of its corner with fists flying, indie rock anthemics that recalls Foals at their arena-shagging best.

Bombastic guitar chords ring out as the vocals plead for something more, with Wild Front soaring up into the heavens.

It's a gritty return, speaking the language of the fans in front of them, while allowing this to resonate with something poetic.

Refusing to back down, Wild Front are impossible to ignore, making 'Confetti' a real statement of intent. Tune in now.

Catch Wild Front at the following shows:

May

5 Newcastle Student Union

9 Dublin Eastbound Festival

