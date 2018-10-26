Wild Beasts' Tom Fleming Returns As One True Pairing

Wild Beasts songwriter Tom Fleming has launched a new solo project.

The project is named One True Pairing, with a self-titled album set to follow on September 20th.

Musically it's billed as "neo-heartland rock" and there's certainly a strident Springsteen-esque feel to blue collar return 'I'm Not Afraid'.

One True Pairing sings: “We’ve been kicked our whole lives and I’m not afraid, But I won’t go back down to that place again...”

Tom Fleming explains: "I wanted to write about the real world, I didn't want it to be an artistic, poised, tasteful record, it’s neo-heartland rock. One True Pairing is a name taken from internet fan fiction, where you write the perfect relationship you always wished existed. The idea of Prince Charming and Helpless Princess living happily after is no fun at all."

Check out 'I'm Not Afraid' below.

'One True Pairing' will be released on September 20th. Tracklisting:

1. Zero Summer

2. I’m Not Afraid

3. One True Pairing

4. Weapons

5. Dawn At The Factory

6. Blank Walls

7. Reaper Of Souls

8. Elite Companion

9. Alive In The Resplendent Flames

10. King Of The Rats

11. Only God Can Judge Me

Photo Credit: Jenna Foxton

