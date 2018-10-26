Wilco Announce New Album 'Ode To Joy'

Wilco will release new album 'Ode To Joy' on October 4th.

The long-standing American group have a nigh-on peerless catalogue, one which is about to gain a fresh chapter.

'Ode To Joy' was recorded at Chicago studio The Loft, with Jeff Tweedy gathering all six members of the band.

The record lands this Autumn, available on a variety of formats: compact disc, standard black vinyl, limited edition color custom vinyl, and a special deluxe LP book, designed by long-time Wilco collaborator Lawrence Azerrad.

New song 'Love Is Everywhere (Beware)' is online now, the first offering from the album - Jeff Tweedy comments...

"There MUST be more love than hate. Right?! I’m not always positive we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self - it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends."

"So... I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Annabel Mehran

