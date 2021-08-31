Wiki Announces New Album 'Half God'

Wiki will release new album 'Half God' on October 1st.

The New York figure connects with Navy Blue on the project, who will exclusively handle production on the release.

Out on October 1st, 'Half God' links Wiki alongside the young artist, contrasting two generations of NYC underground voices.

The project is Wiki's second full length in 2021 so far, and it follows his Nah-produced long player 'Telephonebooth' earlier this year.

New track 'Roof' is online now - check it out below.

'Half God' is out on October 1st.

