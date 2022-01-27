Widowspeak Announce New Album 'The Jacket'

Widowspeak will release new album 'The Jacket' on March 11th.

The new record is the band's sixth full length project together, and will be released through their long-term home Captured Tracks.

Out on March 11th, the album started off with the loose concept of following a semi-fictional band.

Evolving along its own terms, 'The Jacket' features 10 tracks, with Chris Coady responsible for the final mix.

New single 'While You Wait' is online, with the OTIUM directed video featuring touring bassist Willy Muse roller-skating around Miami.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

