Widowspeak Announce New Album 'The Jacket'

Widowspeak will release new album 'The Jacket' on March 11th.

The project - singer-songwriter Molly Hamilton and guitarist Robert Earl Thomas - hit the studio last year, focussing on new material.

'The Jacket' is the result of this activity, and it's set to land in Spring through Captured Tracks.

Out on March 11th, the record is led by dreamy new single 'Everything Is Simple' and its frosted tones.

Reminiscent of Galaxie 500, it comes from a very pure place. Widowspeak comment...

At the beginning of something (a relationship, a project, a job, a new place) you have this very pure feeling toward it. Everything feels less complicated because you’re oriented wholly toward that potential. It’s undefined, and that makes it easier to understand, because you can’t see the problems yet. As time goes on, you learn more, you experience more, and you see where the limitations exist: not even necessarily ones imposed upon you, but where you draw your own lines.

Maybe you can’t see what was holding you back until it’s in the past, and by then others’ perspectives contradict your own. Everyone is constructing their own versions of reality. The song was originally going to feed into the drama of the imaginary band, but it’s about our own band too. I was thinking about how I’m an inherently unreliable narrator about my own life, and at the same time maybe there are no “true” stories.

Director OTIUM drafted a twilight clip, shot at a rodeo. OTIUM comments:

The concept is centered around the idea of trying, knowing that even if things turn out differently than you intend, the very act itself is what you are striving to achieve.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

