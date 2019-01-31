Wicketkeeper's Brutalist Approach Turns 'Night Night (Whatever)' Into A Thrill

East London trio Wicketkeeper started out by doing something different.

Moving from scratch - the drummer had never played drums before - they gradually hauled out some Brutalist punk smashers, kind of glorious in its unfettered, rule-breaking thrash.

An album is well under way, while Wicketkeeper are set to support Spielbergs at Dalston sweatpit Shacklewell Arms on February 15th.

New single 'Night Night (Whatever)' is their first step, a super-concise piece of punk rock with an acerbic sense of humour recorded last year at the Gun Factory in Homerton.

Relentlessly upbeat and endearingly catchy, it's the sound of a band throwing down some music and making it stick.

Simon Morley from the band says: "This is us at top speed. Its super fun to play because we’re holding on for dear life. I play drums and sing on this track and I’d never played drums before we started Wicketkeeper, so it’s a challenge for sure!”

Check it out below.

Pick up 'Wicketkeeper' on BandCamp HERE.

