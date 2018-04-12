Whyte Horses Might Have Crafted The Year's Best Christmas Song

Whyte Horses has always been a project steeped in music lore.

The Manchester outfit's recent album moved from Motown to French pop to psychedelic whimsy in the blink of an eye, while a full live show at London's Royal Festival Hall featured a host of stellar collaborations.

With Christmas fast approaching Whyte Horses couldn't quite resist the pull of the festive single, and may just have delivered 2018's mistletoe anthem.

'Next Year Will Be Mine' is a joyous, hugely uplifting effort, replete with sleigh bells, girl group harmonies, and lyrics that speak of unbridled optimism.

Ridiculously catchy, it even features a lush, baroque pop rendering of Vashti Bunyan's 'Coldest Night Of The Year' on the flip.

A superb piece of pop music, you can check out Whyte Horses' Christmas belter below.

