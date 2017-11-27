Whyte Horses First Ever Video Is A Dream

Whyte Horses speak the universal language of pop.

However in a more prosaic way they're a multi-lingual phenomenon, easing between English and French on their most recent studio album.

Rooted in Manchester, the psych pop collective embrace all manner of outer talents, a collaboration heavy pop experience.

Whyte Horses will play London's Royal Festival Hall on September 13th, with guests set to include members of The Go! Team, La Roux, Badly Drawn Boy, Melanie Pain and St Barts Choir.

With the days now counting down, Whyte Horses are able to share their first ever music video.

Typically, it's split in two, with both English and French translations: 'Never Took The Time' and 'Demain N'Attend Pas'.

We're got first play of the English version, with the swirling visuals neatly augmenting the plaintive vocals of Melanie Pain.

Watch it below.

