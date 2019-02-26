WHY? Shares Cover Of Silver Jews' 'We Are Real'

WHY? has shared a poignant cover of 'We Are Real' by Silver Jews.

Songwriter and poet David Berman died earlier this year, and his loss is still being still across American music.

A wonderful wordsmith, his death had a deep impact on fellow artists, many of whom cited his inspiration in the days that followed.

Today - October 10th - is World Mental Health Day, and WHY? / Yoni Wolf has decided to share a very special release.

Opting to cover one of his favourite Silver Jews tracks, his rendition of 'We Are Real' is subtle but completely on-the-nail.

All proceeds will be donated to AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) and MusiCares, with Yoni Wolf commenting:

"I always looked up to David Berman. His songs and his poetry book had a huge impact on me in my early career. His death was a staggering blow. We were only distant acquaintances but he somehow felt like a long lost half big brother or estranged uncle."

"I was a wreck for several days after I heard the news, listening to and reading all his work. Then I decided to learn 'We Are Real' as a way to console myself. It was quite an emotional experience but sure enough it helped a lot to just sing his words out loud."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://whywithaquestionmark.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-real">We Are Real by WHY?</a>

Catch WHY? on tour at the following shows:

October

23 Glasgow Stereo

24 Manchester Band on the Wall

25 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

26 London Islington Assembly Hall

28 Bristol Exchange

30 Brighton Patterns

Photo Credit: Ryan Back

