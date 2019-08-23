Why Is Jake Paul Beefing With Zayn Malik?

It's a bizarre feud...
YouTube personality Jake Paul seems to be beefing with pop icon Zayn Malik.

The viral star has a track record of controversy, and hit headlines over the weekend with a bizarre spat.

The two seemingly met each other, with Jake Paul saying he "almost had to clap up" the One Direction star.

It seemed pretty outlandish, with Gigi Hadid delivering a knockout blow of her own:

Jake Paul seemed to walk back the comments:

Zayn Malik has made no public comment on the incident.

Photo Credit: Nabil

