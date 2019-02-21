Why Is Ellie Goulding Waging War On The Faroe Islands?

Earlier this week the Faroe Islands commenced work on an ambitious new tunnel, designed to cut down transport times for the tiny community.

A collection of islands in a rough spot of the North Sea, the work has been celebrated by those involved as a major step forward.

Except - somewhat curiously - for Ellie Goulding. The pop queen reckons it's a "disgrace" which is, we think, a bit of an over-reaction.

So, what does she mean by this? Perhaps she's actually referring to the Grind, the much-denounced local practise of culling pilot whales.

Or maybe she doesn't like tunnels...?

We aren't one to put words in her mouth, but it's certainly Today's Bizarre Social Media Moment.

You are a disgrace — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) July 19, 2019

