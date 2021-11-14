Why Did Police Cancel Fumez The Engineer's Show...?

The decision was seemingly made 20 minutes before doors opened...
14 · 11 · 2021

London police cancelled a show by drill artist Fumez The Engineer over the weekend, a mere 20 minutes before doors were due to open.

The show in North London's O2 Academy Islington had been booked for months, but with the hours ticking down to showtime police decided to act.

Issuing a Section 60 order, the venue was forced to close, with Fumez The Engineer apologising to fans outside.

The website News For All claims that police took the decision following "intelligence around the threat of serious violence".

Fumez The Engineer is currently exploring his options, and has vowed to refund all fans who bought tickets to the cancelled show.

Many onlookers have compared the treatment of Fumez The Engineer to the now-discontinued Form 696, which was similarly used to postpone or cancel shows by grime artists a decade ago.

Fumez The Engineer's new single is a collaboration with Kush - tap in below.

Fumez The Engineer
