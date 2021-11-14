Why Did Police Cancel Fumez The Engineer's Show...?

London police cancelled a show by drill artist Fumez The Engineer over the weekend, a mere 20 minutes before doors were due to open.

The show in North London's O2 Academy Islington had been booked for months, but with the hours ticking down to showtime police decided to act.

Issuing a Section 60 order, the venue was forced to close, with Fumez The Engineer apologising to fans outside.

Ban Drill?



Fumez The Engineer says police cancelled his headline show tonight 20 minutes before doors opened pic.twitter.com/BohnAsL2TE — Mixtape Madness (@MixtapeMadness) November 12, 2021

The website News For All claims that police took the decision following "intelligence around the threat of serious violence".

Fumez The Engineer is currently exploring his options, and has vowed to refund all fans who bought tickets to the cancelled show.

I’m sorting things out with management & they’re in contact with the venue & the police. Soon as we get to the bottom of it we’ll make an announcement. All tickets will be refunded without fail. https://t.co/aRHjNMCeAp — Fumez The Engineer (@FumezEngineer) November 13, 2021

Many onlookers have compared the treatment of Fumez The Engineer to the now-discontinued Form 696, which was similarly used to postpone or cancel shows by grime artists a decade ago.

Fumez The Engineer's new single is a collaboration with Kush

