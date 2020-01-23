Metallica's Kirk Hammett raised a good question recently: why aren't Motorhead in the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame?

The band became eligible for enrolment in 2002, but despite being put forwards on several occasions have always failed to gain enough votes.

In that time iconic frontman Lemmy has passed away, making this oversight doubly outrageous.

In a new podcast Metallica's Kirk Hammett pushes this question, insisting that the British rock outfit are more than worthy of entry.

After all: who was ever more rock 'n' roll than Lemmy?

Speaking to Let There Be Talk, he said: “I really think that when things like that happen, it might be a generational thing where maybe some of the older people just don’t get it — they just don’t fucking get it.”

“They don’t see the range of influence and the impact and the inspiration that certain bands have. They don’t hear it, because maybe they’re part of a different generation and were told that vocals sung like that are bad. But they’re not — they’re fucking just another type of vocal…some of those Motörhead recordings are fucking so beautifully raw.”

Listen to the podcast below. And then listen to more Motorhead, too.

