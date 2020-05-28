Why Are UK Rappers Shooting Videos During Lockdown?

Sneakbo has been forced to apologise after organising a video shoot during lockdown.

The rapper gave fans a shout out on social media, urging them to get to Aylesbury to shoot his new video.

Saying he wanted "to see everyone on the block", Sneakbo got his wish with more than 200 people attending.

Police and residents were shocked, with the rapper later forced to give an official apology.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Last Friday I shot a video in Aylesbury. I thought I would be able to control the situation and keep everyone safe...”

Sneakbo continued: “I now realise how irresponsible and thoughtless that was and want to apologise for this totally regrettable decision.”

But he's not the only one. Fredo has also received criticism for his new video, which contains a number of signs that it was shot after lockdown began and doesn't use social distancing guidelines.

So, why do it? Today - May 28th - the UK was reported to have had 60,000 excess deaths since the pandemic began.

It's not worth it, guys...

