WhoisOrion Smashes Back With 'Dun Out Ere'

WhoIsOrion smashes back with new single 'Dun Out Here'.

The independent force has built a following off his own back, using a love for the art and a thirst for ambition to power him.

Singles such as 'Apologies' and 'Bally On Me' marked out his name, before he was draw into the PXL Records camp.

A self-taught producer, new single 'Dun Out Here' shows all sides to WhoIsOrion's artistry, displaying his vast wealth of knowledge.

It's strength of character, though, which shines through, with WhoIsOrion amplifying his talent at every turn.

Tune in now.

