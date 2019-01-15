Whoa Melodic Rise To Jangle Pop Heaven On 'I Will Never Let You Down'

Seasons may change, time may pass, but the sweet sound of the jingle-jangle guitar is forever following us.

Whoa Melodic played a startling set at last week's Winter Sprinter in London, showcasing material from a new album.

The project's debut full length, it arrives on February 1st, and is preceded by the sugar-sweet guitar pop shimmy that is 'I Will Never Let You Down'.

Pitched somewhere between Teenage Fanclub and Paul McCartney, it's a self-effacing stick of bubblegum that won't stay stuck on your teeth.

Blessed with an incredibly infectious chorus, the spare production allows each note to ring out.

Songwriter Michael Wood explains:

"I wanted to open with a positive song/idea - it’s supposed to be nostalgic and hopeful. You can be shy and naive and be a success, have faith in yourself. I kind of lost my faith in myself at some point, especially creatively, and getting this album was a struggle in that sense. I’m not sure how I ended up making a Psychedelic Furs style 80s indie jangle pop song, I certainly didn’t intend to, it was sort of an accident, but I like it a lot!"

<a href="http://wiaiwya.bandcamp.com/album/whoa-melodic">Whoa Melodic by Whoa Melodic</a>

