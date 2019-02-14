Whitney Pluck At The Heartstrings With 'Used To Be Lonely'

Whitney have shared their gorgeous new song 'Used To Be Lonely'.

The band's pastoral, Americana-hewn songwriting made their 2016 debut LP an absolute joy, something exemplified by those fantastic live shows.

Second album 'Forever Turned Around' lands on August 30th, with Whitney set to play London's Roundhouse on November 29th.

New song 'Used To Be Lonely' leads the way, and it leads that beautifully reminiscent sound in a fresh direction.

Plucking at our heartstrings with each passing note, its sepia-hued songwriting makes for something endearingly bittersweet.

Tune in now.

Whitney will release new album 'Forever Turned Around' on August 30th.

