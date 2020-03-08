Whitney Cover David Byrne, Brian Eno's 'Strange Overtones'

Whitney have shared their take on 'Strange Overtones', by David Byrne and Brian Eno.

The new recording appears on their album 'Candid', a collection of covers by the American band.

Original authors range from indie rock to classic country, with Whitney taking free rein over their creative direction.

'Strange Overtones' was originally penned by David Byrne and Brian Eno, and features on their 2008 LP 'Everything That Happens Will Happen Today'.

Faithful to the original structure, Whitney's rendition picks out some bittersweet moments, before wrapping it in their honeyed Americana.

It's a neat take on the song, propelled by those pounding piano chords and a slight blue collar rock element.

Guitarist Max Kakacek explains:

“The most fun part of recording this was figuring out the solo. Malcolm slayed it on the piano and having him tackle it made so much sense even though this is the first time we've ever had a keys solo on a recorded track. I remember after his take, which killed, he said, ‘I went into it thinking Bruce Hornsby but I came out of it thinking Bruce Springsteen.’”

Tune in now.

