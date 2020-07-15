Whitney Announce New Covers Album 'Candid'

Whitney will release new album 'Candid' on August 14th.

The band's 2019 album 'Forever Turned Around' was followed by a global tour, including their biggest ever UK shows.

Returning to the studio, Whitney have decided to re-work some of their favourite songs, gathered on an incoming 10 track album.

Original songwriters range from Kelela to John Denver via David Byrne, with the band's Julien Ehrlich commenting:

"This could've been as simple as saying we really love these songs and we love our bandmates and making a covers record just felt right, but it truly became an exploration into how we can evolve as a band going forward..."

Out on August 14th, it's led by a neat version of 'Hammond Song', a track the duo have seemingly adored since the days of previous band Smith Westerns.

Julien continues: "We both discovered 'Hammond Song' because Chris Coady sent it to us years ago as a reference for recording when we were making the last Smith Westerns record. It became a song that was always around for us and then we showed it to the rest of the band."

"This cover is the longest Whitney recording ever and pretty much everything you hear on it is totally live, save for the horns and the slide solo. For a five minute song, if you mess up one part you have to do the whole thing live all over again."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Bank Head

2. A.M. A.M

3. Take Me Home, Country Roads (Ft. Waxahatchee)

4. High on a Rocky Ledge

5. Something Happen

6. Strange Overtones

7. Hammond Song

8. Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying

9. Rain

10. Rainbows and Ridges

