White Lies Celebrate 10 Years Of 'To Lose My Life'

White Lies are set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of debut album 'To Lose My Life'.

The band emerged in a blizzard of hype, with the trio's powerful live shows boasting an imposing post-punk derived sound.

Released in 2009, 'To Lose My Life' became a real landmark , and it's a record the group will return to this year.

Toasting its 10th birthday, a full 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of 'To Lose My Life' is planned, available on vinyl, 2CD, and digitally.

Out on October 25th - order it HERE - it will be followed by a full European tour in which White Lies will play the record in its entirety.

Charles Cave says:

“We’ve never stopped celebrating our debut album, ‘To Lose My Life,’ since it came out. Its songs travel with us all over the world, and seem to get better as the years stack up. A decade on feels like a milestone to indulge in; to dig out lost versions, live recordings from those early days, youthful photos, notebook ramblings, set-lists and all.”

“The vinyl format of this album has long been out of print, and much hungered for amongst our fans, so it brings us much pleasure to reissue it in this deluxe repressing so everyone can own a copy and look back at a decade of the music with us.”

“The preparations we’re making for the tour surrounding this release are just as exciting. This will be the most dramatic, and cinematic show White Lies have ever put together, as we play ‘To Lose My Life’ from start to finish, and then a second set of rarities (shhhh!) and the best bits from the four albums that have followed.”

“Don’t miss any of it! We won’t do it again!”

Catch White Lies at the following shows:

December

5 Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

6 London O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

7 London O2 Academy Brixton

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.