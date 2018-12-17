White Lies Brood Hard On 'Hurt My Heart'

White Lies have shared their new single 'Hurt My Heart' - tune in now.

The three-piece are currently in retrospective mode, re-visiting debut album 'To Lose My Life' on its 10th anniversary.

Live shows are planned - including two Brixton Academy dates in London - but this shouldn't disguise the band's ongoing work.

Recent album 'Five' landed earlier in the year, and White Lies have just dropped another single.

Recorded alongside Andrew Wells in Los Angeles, 'Hurt My Heart' is a brooding piece of crystalline songwriting, a kind of sub-zero slice of synth pop shaded in monochrome.

Charles Cave comments: "For ten years we have stayed loyal to the album format - only sitting down to write and then record when it was time for a new complete work."

"Whilst there is a lot of love about that process, it is something of an endurance exercise. We decided it was about time to see what happened if we just wrote a few things with the idea to release music disconnected from an LP; something that could sit within the same universe as 'Five’.”

White Lies will perform 'To Lose My Life' at the following shows:

December

5 Manchester Academy

6 London O2 Academy

7 London O2 Academy

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

