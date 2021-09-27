White Lies Announce New Album 'As I Try Not To Fall Apart'

White Lies will release new album 'As I Try Not To Fall Apart' on February 18th.

The band recorded the new album at Assault & Battery studios in West London, working alongside old friend Ed Buller.

Out on February 18th, it's led by the glistening electronics of the title track, a brooding evocation of masculine vulnerability.

White Lies comment: "We wrote this song quickly, late one night, and often the songs which come quickest are written from the gut and the heart, not with the head. We wanted the melody to feel like a hymn, to give the confessional lyrics weight despite being wrapped up as a pop song. It’s about accepting vulnerability as a man, and knowing it’s ok to be broken. There’s never been a more pressing time to spread the message that it’s ok to not be ok."

An imposing return, it's crystalline post-punk sounds arena-ready, a sign of their ever-potent ambitions. James Arden directed the video, which finds Harry McVeigh buried neck deep in sand.

The director comments: "The track made me think of people trying to lift themselves out of emotional spirals - navigating feelings of fragility and fighting everyday pressures just so they can keep it together - and it made me think about how we can be buried and overwhelmed by our feelings and emotions, and how we could explore that, visually."

The frontman adds: "Being buried in sand was too mad to pass up. The sensation was really chilling and I was picking sand out of my ears for days, but I'm thrilled with the video, it really carries the message of the song and it looks beautiful."

Photo Credit: Charles Cave

