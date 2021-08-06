White Denim Soar Back With 'Crystal Bullets'

Groovy Texans White Denim have shared their new song 'Crystal Bullets'.

The band have kicked off a new 12 inch series, which will be released through their own English Mallard label.

'Crystal Bullets' is online now, and it's an all-out groove, with the percussive attack overlaid with Southern soul elements.

From the scorching sax to the pleading vocal, 'Crystal Bullets' is a real thrill, one that seemingly finds inspiration from an unexpected source.

White Denim's James Petralli says...

"The music for 'Crystal Bullets' was inspired by the groove of the great Bernard Purdie and the signature chopped and screwed (slowed and throwed) production techniques of Houston, Texas’ Robert Davis Jr., better known as DJ Screw. The lyrics for Crystal Bullets were written by our longtime friend and collaborator Andy Pickett. In the late nineties Andy and I spent many hours cruising around Ft. Worth in a cloud, listening to Curtis Mayfield, Arthur Lee, Daft Punk, and Big Maybelle. Our years of friendship combined with our deep reverence for the masters and a willingness to try to measure up with our own work has led to another fresh piece of White Denim music that we couldn’t be more thrilled to share."

The video is online now, with James continuing...

"This video is a love letter to the Mohawk in Austin, TX, and the incomparable feeling of catching a good band with friends. The Mohawk was where it all started for White Denim. We were essentially the house band there for years. The owner James Moody covered our rental of a tan Mountaineer to get us to our first CMJ and also let us rehearse in the green room at the club before he painted it green. Without his support our story would be much different."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

