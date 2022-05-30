Which Kate Bush Song Is Used In Stranger Things?

Stranger Things has re-activated a Kate Bush classic.

The English artist released her song 'Running Up A Hill' in 1985, taken from her smash-hit album 'Hounds Of Love' .

One of her most direct pieces of music, 'Running Up That Hill' disguises a lyric of passion and complexity, while the 12 inch version remains a stellar piece of sound art.

Utiilsed in Season Four of Stranger Things , fans have sent 'Running Up That Hill' viral once more, giving Kate Bush another chart excursion.

Netflix got in on the act:

Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill"



With new fans reigniting the song's streams:

Kate Bush’s classic ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ is the highest new entry on the Spotify Top Songs Global chart at #106 with 1,099,174 streams. pic.twitter.com/iVlUXooZN1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 29, 2022

Currently No. 1 on iTunes, not everyone was impressed by the song's newfound fame:

So people are finding out who Kate Bush is thru….stranger things pic.twitter.com/cqJqMn6j0S — (@heyjaeee) May 29, 2022

So, one more time - here's the original video.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now.

