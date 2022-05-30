Which Kate Bush Song Is Used In Stranger Things?

The Netflix series is sending it viral...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 05 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 30 · 05 · 2022
0

Stranger Things has re-activated a Kate Bush classic.

The English artist released her song 'Running Up A Hill' in 1985, taken from her smash-hit album 'Hounds Of Love'.

One of her most direct pieces of music, 'Running Up That Hill' disguises a lyric of passion and complexity, while the 12 inch version remains a stellar piece of sound art.

Utiilsed in Season Four of Stranger Things, fans have sent 'Running Up That Hill' viral once more, giving Kate Bush another chart excursion.

Netflix got in on the act:

With new fans reigniting the song's streams:

Currently No. 1 on iTunes, not everyone was impressed by the song's newfound fame:

So, one more time - here's the original video.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now.

- - -

Kate Bush
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next