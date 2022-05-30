Which Kate Bush Song Is Used In Stranger Things?

Stranger Things has re-activated a Kate Bush classic.
The English artist released her song 'Running Up A Hill' in 1985, taken from her smash-hit album 'Hounds Of Love'.
One of her most direct pieces of music, 'Running Up That Hill' disguises a lyric of passion and complexity, while the 12 inch version remains a stellar piece of sound art.
Utiilsed in Season Four of Stranger Things, fans have sent 'Running Up That Hill' viral once more, giving Kate Bush another chart excursion.
Netflix got in on the act:
Kate Bush - "Running Up That Hill"
Volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100%
1:00 ───⊙─────── 4:58
↻ ◁ II ▷ ↺— Netflix Polska (@NetflixPL) May 30, 2022
With new fans reigniting the song's streams:
Kate Bush’s classic ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ is the highest new entry on the Spotify Top Songs Global chart at #106 with 1,099,174 streams. pic.twitter.com/iVlUXooZN1— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 29, 2022
Currently No. 1 on iTunes, not everyone was impressed by the song's newfound fame:
So people are finding out who Kate Bush is thru….stranger things pic.twitter.com/cqJqMn6j0S— (@heyjaeee) May 29, 2022
So, one more time - here's the original video.
Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now.
- - -