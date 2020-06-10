Where's Stormzy? Chip Calls Out His Adversary

The Chip vs Stormzy beef seems to be lacking one vital ingredient: Stormzy.

Chip took shots at the Croydon rapper earlier in the week, sharing two seismic sends: 'Flowers' and 'Killer MC'.

Tearing down Big Mike's reputation, Chip also shared footage of Stormzy and some thugs pulling out to his house.

The sends immediately went viral, with both artists trending on Twitter for around 24 hours, all told.

The beef is lacking one element, though - Stormzy's response. The BRIT Award winning national institution is lying low, so far refusing to respond to Chip's barbs.

Chip himself is getting impatient...

Hurry up FFS. Kmt. — Chip (@OfficialChip) October 9, 2020

It's a curious situation. Is Stormzy really going to sit this one out? He clashed with Wiley earlier in the year, and this Chip beef has been brewing for a long time.

Is silence the ultimate par? Is Stormzy content to let Chip get his jibes in, while he focusses on bigger, better prizes?

Either way, it looks as though this war isn't quite living up to its initial salvos.

