Where Is Maps Exude Pop Style On New Single 'Never The Same'

Where Is Maps is a new project from a long-standing pop talent.

Swedish auteur Max Nilsson started playing piano at the age of four, and began writing songs shortly after that.

Later forming an indie outfit before writing songs for other people, he's been a vital presence in the progression of Swedish pop to an international platform.

Where Is Maps, though, is a fresh outlet, a new means of communicating with the world.

His debut EP is incoming, with the support of tastemaker imprint Dreams Never Die.

Stripped from the EP, 'Never The Same' is a delicious alt-pop burner, with the trop-inflected production riddled with bright colour.

It's a nuanced document, however, with Where Is Maps finding the emotional core of the song, and revealing something slightly bittersweet in the process.

Instantly infectious but not to be understood too quickly, 'Never The Same' is a fine starting point for a potent project.

