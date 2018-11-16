Wheatus

Wheatus Singer Brendan B. Brown Just Appeared On Politics Live

We're through the looking glass, people...
23 · 11 · 2018

Wheatus singer Brendan B. Brown made a surprise guest appearance on Politics Live this morning (November 23rd).

The BBC political team seem to be making a habit of curious guests, with Bobby Gillespie's ashen-faced turn on This Week turning into a meme.

Perhaps aiming for the same impact, Politics Live just invited Wheatus singer Brendan B. Brown to discuss Brexit - no, really - and a lot more besides.

Although being a little more erudite than many politicians the move didn't exactly go down well online...

Although Brendan did actually win over some viewers...

We can't see this one taking off like Bobby Gillespie's stern This Week turn, but hats off to Brendan B. Brown for making a go of it.

