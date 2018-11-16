Wheatus Singer Brendan B. Brown Just Appeared On Politics Live

Wheatus singer Brendan B. Brown made a surprise guest appearance on Politics Live this morning (November 23rd).

The BBC political team seem to be making a habit of curious guests, with Bobby Gillespie's ashen-faced turn on This Week turning into a meme.

Perhaps aiming for the same impact, Politics Live just invited Wheatus singer Brendan B. Brown to discuss Brexit - no, really - and a lot more besides.

Although being a little more erudite than many politicians the move didn't exactly go down well online...

The singer from Wheatus is currently arguing about Beto O'Rourke with Fraser Nelson on BBC2. pic.twitter.com/LRrwTjXasp — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) November 23, 2018

Just seen some of Politics Live for the first time - not sure if the lead singer of Wheatus is on every episode? Maybe he alternates with the guy from Semisonic. Either way, lol that he is more engaging on politics than the editor of Politico — dan hancox (@danhancox) November 23, 2018

. #politicslive has been reduced to the frontman of Wheatus (American band) telling the UK public what the current situation is with British politics... I actually despair. — Meghan Gallacher (@GallacherMeghan) November 23, 2018

Although Brendan did actually win over some viewers...

In fairness the guy from Wheatus is no less qualified to talk about UK politics than many of the opinion columnists, lobbyists and business dickheads that are routinely invited on TV — RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) November 23, 2018

Interesting what Brendan from @wheatus was saying on #PoliticsLive We've toured UK & Ireland. Organising that was stressful enough. Touring Europe post Brexit will be WAY more complicated, but like so many things that will effect us & other industries, Brexiteers don't care. R — Ryker Sear (@RykerSear) November 23, 2018

We can't see this one taking off like Bobby Gillespie's stern This Week turn, but hats off to Brendan B. Brown for making a go of it.

