What's The Deal With The 1975's 'Notes On A Conditional Form'

The 1975's new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' seems to have been delayed.

The band were originally slated to release the record in February, but - as DIY report - the Apple Music listing pushes this date back.

The latest date is April 24th, which gives The 1975 ample time to complete their incoming UK tour.

The 1975‘s manager Jamie Oborne spoke to NME about the record, describing it as “seminal” and “fucking bonkers”.

The album is close to completion, he says, before explaining:

“We’re just in the final stages of it at the moment. I lose track of time a little bit. It’s really consumed our lives. It’s been really difficult to make these two albums and allow them to move creatively forward in the way that Matthew (Healy, singer) and George (Daniel, drummer) demand whilst promoting them and touring.”

The 1975 open their new UK tour on February 15th.

