Whatitdo Archive Group's 'Italian Love Triangle' Channels Kitsch Cool

The new album from Whititdo Archive Group comes equipped with a strange back story...

'The Black Stone Affair' is seemingly the long lost soundtrack to a 70s exploitation film of the same name, directed by wannabe cinematic auteur Stefano Paradisi.

The film itself is gone - blow away by the winds of time - but the score remains, a slice of kitsch-cool that digs into breezy early 70s aesthetics.

So, expect lashings of funky beats, organ trills, groovy melodies, and an over-arching sense of free love under endless European skies.

The album is incoming, with the master reels seemingly recovered and remastered by J.J. Golden in Ventura, CA.

We're able to share album cut 'Italian Love Triangle' and it's a filthy piece of down and dirty funk, a sleazy slo-mo monster that oozes out of the stereo.

Alexander Korostinsky comments...

“What early ‘70s Euro soundtrack is complete without a lounge-y bossa number? A schmaltzy B3 organ playing over a drunken duet would turn any party into a love triangle. This track has us daydreaming about Mod 1970s pool parties, polka dot bikinis and over-the-top tiki cocktails best enjoyed on the Amalfi coast. Take your ears on a vacation...”

Tune in now.

- - -