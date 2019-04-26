What The F*ck Is Vakula's New Artwork All About?

Ukrainian deep house producer Vakula has just unveiled the pretty damn offensive artwork to his new EP.

The producer has made some odd career choices in the past - remember his Doors phase? - but this surely marks a new low.

Vakula unveiled the artwork on his private Instagram just a few moments ago, with The Black Madonna quickly sharing screenshots in disgust.

Basically, it's his perverse dick fantasy.

"I dedicated this project to my beloved women," he wrote, "where we tried to portray the most beautiful dick that those girls on the cover could ever meet..."

In stores now, seemingly - although you have to wonder what distributor in their right minds would touch it.

Vakula, you finally found something stupider to do than Doors tribute record. You piece of shit farmer. Suck my balls and hopefully you’ll get some ideas out of them, you jealous bum. pic.twitter.com/AriAviuG2i — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) April 26, 2019

