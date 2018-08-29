RUEN is one of British music's most potent, independent, and oft overlooked voices.

Having worked with Laura Marling, Bryde, Emma McGrath, DIDI ​and KimberlyAnne she's certainly experienced, pushing herself to the forefront in an often patriarchal industry.

A bold voice, she's now based in Margate, an independent songwriting voice who draws on her own experiences.

'What I Need' is RUEN at her most potent, looking at powerplay in LGBT+ relationships but also expressing her own sexuality.

She explains: “The song is about the pushing and pulling of power plays that can happen in relationships along with feeling powerless and wanting someone you know is bad for you. It's also a little bit sexual - which was fun to write. It felt quite empowering as a woman to write something that expressed female sexual energy.”

Tune in now.

