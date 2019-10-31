What Happened To Alex From Glasto...?

It's one year on from the viral rise of Alex From Glasto.

A fan attending Glastonbury, Alex was picked out of the crowd during Dave's performance, and invited to fill in for AJ Tracey on 'Thiago Silva'.

To be fair, he rose to the occasion, and the crowd loved it, producing a heart-warming moment.

Swiftly going viral, Alex From Glasto's newfound fame rose to stratospheric levels - Good Morning Britain called him a "hero" , boohooMAN sought him out, and he began getting club dates.

A single followed , but in interviews Alex - real name Alex Mann - said he "didn't want to only be remembered for Glastonbury..."

Dave's Glastonbury set is now on iPlayer, meaning that we can soak it up once more - since then, he's won the Mercury and made history at the BRITs.

Alex Mann's Instagram , however, hasn't been used in 2020, while his Twitter is also silent.

So: where has he gone...? And one year on, how do we view that moment? Egregious white privilege, just a kid having a good time... or both?

